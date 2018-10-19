Nurkic mustered 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two steals across 17 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 128-119 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Nurkic looked to be on his way to an eye-popping stat line, but four fouls helped put a significant cap on his playing time. The 24-year-old big man was otherwise highly impressive during his modest time on the court, sporting a sky-high usage rate that nearly netted him a double-double in blindingly quick fashion. Nurkic is once again being counted on to play an integral role in the Blazers' offense this coming season, but he'll need to consistently steer clear of the ref's whistle in order to avoid having to ride the pine for long stretches within games. He'll try to bounce back against the Spurs on Saturday night.