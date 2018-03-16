Nurkic totaled seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes in Thursday's 113-105 win over the Cavaliers.

Nurkic racked up four fouls during his modest time on the court, limiting his overall production. He was still a dominant force on the boards, posting his third straight double-digit rebounding effort and fourth overall in the last five games. The 23-year-old's talent is undeniable, but his frequent issues with the referee's whistle can cap his contributions on any given night. Despite having tallied at least four fouls in five of seven March contests, Nurkic is averaging a solid 13.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 22.1 minutes during the month thus far.