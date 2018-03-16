Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Foul trouble limits production Thursday
Nurkic totaled seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes in Thursday's 113-105 win over the Cavaliers.
Nurkic racked up four fouls during his modest time on the court, limiting his overall production. He was still a dominant force on the boards, posting his third straight double-digit rebounding effort and fourth overall in the last five games. The 23-year-old's talent is undeniable, but his frequent issues with the referee's whistle can cap his contributions on any given night. Despite having tallied at least four fouls in five of seven March contests, Nurkic is averaging a solid 13.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 22.1 minutes during the month thus far.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts best score since November with 27 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Done in by foul trouble, poor shooting Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Efficient scoring effort in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Fills the box score in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...