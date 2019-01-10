Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Foul trouble prevents bigger night
Nurkic contributed 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 124-112 win over the Bulls on Wednesday.
Nurkic's final line was a solid one, but he surely left points and rebounds on the floor due to foul trouble. The dominant center was whistled on four occasions during his modest time on the court, yet he came just a pair of rebounds short of his third double-double in the first five games of January. Even with his propensity to draw the ref's whistle on a frequent basis, Nurkic is handsomely rewarding fantasy owners in multiple categories on most nights, as borne out by his averages of 21.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks thus far in 2019.
