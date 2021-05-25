Nurkic posted seven points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Monday's 128-109 loss to the Nuggets.

With the game getting out of hand, Portland had nothing to lose by putting Nurkic out there with five fouls, and he got his sixth with over nine minutes left in the game. Rudy Gobert is probably the only big man who can draw a foul better than Nikola Jokic. Although Nurkic outrebounded the MVP favorite, Jokic got the best of him whenever he got too aggressive under the basket. Nurkic doesn't need to do the impossible against Jokic, but even a modest reduction in Jokic's production could be a difference-maker in the series.