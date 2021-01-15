Nurkic was diagnosed with a fractured right wrist after exiting Thursday's game against the Pacers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. He's out indefinitely and appears likely to miss multiple weeks.

Nurkic will likely undergo an MRI in the next day or two, after which the Trail Blazers should have a better idea of whether surgery will be necessary to address the injury. The big man is slated to miss time regardless, but if he's forced to go under the knife, he would likely be looking at an even longer recovery timetable. With Zach Collins (ankle) already out indefinitely, Enes Kanter and Harry Giles are Portland's only remaining healthy centers. Kanter is likely to start in the Blazers' next game Saturday versus the Hawks, and he could be on tap for a 25-to-30-minute role.