Nurkic (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Nurkic sat Friday's game against the Warriors, and the Blazers are likely to make a decision on the big man's availability as the 10 PM ET tip-off gets closer Monday. Nurkic has been playing well of late, scoring in double digits in seven straight games while racking up two double-doubles and shooting 56.3 percent from three-point range in that span.