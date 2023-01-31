Nurkic (calf) played 26 minutes and finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Monday's 129-125 win over the Hawks.

Nurkic missed just one game on account of the calf injury he suffered in last Wednesday's win over the Jazz. He took back his spot in the starting five from Drew Eubanks on Monday and ended up seeing the larger share of the playing time between the two centers, though only by four minutes. Even before picking up the calf injury, Nurkic hadn't surpassed 29 minutes in any of his prior five outings, so while Nurkic remains Portland's clear top option at center, Eubanks appears to be encroaching on his role a bit.