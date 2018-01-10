Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Goes for 20 points in Tuesday's win

Nurkic contributed 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during a 117-106 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.

Nurkic had an impressive game despite the fact that he only received 23 minutes as he scored at least 17 points for the third time in the last four games. He has also been hauling in rebounds at a good clip recently, with at least seven boards in his last seven games. Nurkic's scoring has picked up recently, so he is trending in the right direction after a fairly underwhelming December.