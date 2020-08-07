Nurkic registered 22 points (9-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's win over the Nuggets.

Nurkic was one of Portland's best players in this game, but he will be remembered for putting Bol Bol in a poster with a thunderous dunk in the second quarter. The Bosnian big man has thrived since the restart of the league, scoring at least 18 points in each of his four games while averaging 11.0 boards per contest in that stretch.