Nurkic (foot) will be available for training camp, Danny Marang of BlazersEdge.com reports.

Nurkic was shut down for the second half of the 2021-22 campaign as he recovered from plantar fasciitis, but as expected, he'll be full go for the 2022-23 campaign after re-signing with Portland via a four-year, $70 million deal this offseason. Across 56 games last year, the big man averaged 15.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals across 28.2 minutes per contest.