Nurkic (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
As expected, Nurkic will suit up and presumably draw another start despite being initially listed as probable with right calf soreness. Over his past nine appearances, the big man has averaged 14.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 27.9 minutes.
