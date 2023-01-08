Nurkic (illness) will start at center in Sunday's game in Toronto.

Nurkic was tabbed as probable heading into the day due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, but he'll get the green light to play after he apparently checked out fine during pregame warmups. Though his playing time has been all over the map of late, Nurkic should have a fairly clear path to a 30-plus-minute role Sunday so long as he can avoid foul trouble.