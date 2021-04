Nurkic (knee) will be available for Thursday's game against Utah, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

The big man was questionable coming in, but he'll return to action after missing Tuesday's loss to the Clippers. Nurkic has started all five of his appearances since returning from a long-term injury absence, averaging 8.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 19.6 minutes during that span.