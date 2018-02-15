Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Good to go Wednesday
Nurkic (calf, back, oblique) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Joe Freeman of the Oregonian reports.
Nurkic is dealing with a plethora of injuries heading into Wednesday's contest, but felt healthy enough following pregame warmups to give it a go. The big man himself indicated he didn't think any of the three injuries were long-term issues and if he finishes Wednesday's contest without any sort of aggravation, he'll have another week off during the All-Star break to get back to full strength. Look for Nurkic to take on his typical spot in the starting lineup at center, though he may be someone to avoid for DFS purposes considering the injury risk.
