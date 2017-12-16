Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Grabs 11 boards in Friday's return

Nurkic provided nine points (4-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 25 minutes during a 95-88 win over the Magic on Friday.

In his return from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, Nurkic received close to his normal workload and was just one point shy of a double-double. He wasn't too efficient from the field, but that could be a product of sitting out for a few games. Expect Nurkic to start receiving about 30 minutes per game again soon.