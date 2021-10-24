Nurkic registered nine points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 25 minutes in a 134-105 rout of Phoenix on Saturday.

The big man fell one point short of his second straight double-double despite being held to 25 minutes due to the lopsided score. Nurkic is off to a strong start to the campaign, posting per-game averages of 14.5 points, 13.0 boards and 2.5 assists while shooting 58.8 percent from the field through two outings.