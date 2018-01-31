Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Grabs season-high 20 boards on Tuesday
Nurkic posted 14 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 FT), 20 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 win over the Clippers.
With Blake Griffin gone to Detroit, the Clippers were vulnerable inside, which Nurkic exploited well. This is Nurkic's third double-double in the last six games, although the other three outings were below average for the 22-year-old Bosnian. While Nurkic can't be considered a top-tier center, he can often be the best option on a light game slate and still warrants ownership across all formats.
