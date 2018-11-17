Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Has double-double in loss Friday
Nurkic finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves.
Nurkic recorded his third consecutive double-double but offered very little else outside of scoring and rebounding. This was simply not the best night for Nurkic or any of his teammates for that matter, and those who have him on their roster will just have to be happy with the double-double and move on, He will get the night off Saturday before traveling to Washington to face Dwight Howard and the Wizards on Sunday.
