Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Has efficient night Sunday
Nurkic (wrist) posted 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 FT) and 12 rebounds across 23 minutes in Sunday's win over the Timberwolves.
Nurkic was considered probable to play Sunday while dealing with a wrist injury, and fortunately for him, he only had to play 23 minutes given the blowout nature of the game. Nurkic looked to be completely healthy given his efficient performance and should be good to go for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
