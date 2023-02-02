Nurkic exited Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies with an unspecified injury, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Nurkic came into Wednesday's tilt as probable with left calf soreness. It's unclear whether he re-aggravated the injury or if his exit is unrelated. Regardless, Nurkic should be considered questionable to return.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Available Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Likely to play against Memphis•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Gets 26 minutes in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Cleared to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable against Atlanta•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out vs. Raptors•