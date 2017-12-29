Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Heads to locker room Thursday

Nurkic was sent to the locker room during Thursday's game against the 76ers, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Nurkic left the floor during the third quarter of the contest after getting hit in the face and suffering a bloody nose. It seems likely that he'll be able to return to the game at some point, though we'll have to wait and see if the injury turns out to be more serious than initially imagined.

