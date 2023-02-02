Nurkic has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to left calf soreness. He finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in two minutes of court time.

Just one week earlier, Nurkic exited a game against the Jazz with a calf injury, but he proceeded to miss just one game before returning to action for Monday's 129-125 win over the Hawks. However, after Nurkic succumbed to a setback with the calf in the first quarter of Wednesday's contest, fantasy managers should prepare for the possibility that he misses more than one game this time around. Drew Eubanks will be the top candidate to pick up extra minutes over the rest of Wednesday's contest, and Trendon Watford should also re-enter the rotation. Nurkic can be viewed as day-to-day until the Trail Blazers provide another update, but look for Eubanks to pick up a start in his stead Friday in Washington.