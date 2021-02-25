The Trail Blazers aren't expecting Nurkic (wrist) to be available until after the All-Star break, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

Nurkic and CJ McCollum (foot) are due to be re-evaluated Tuesday as the Trail Blazers look to see where exactly both players stand in their recoveries from long-term injuries. In the case of Nurkic, he's been sidelined since Jan. 14 with a fractured right wrist that required surgery. The big man has been able to do some aerobic activities in recent weeks in an attempt to stay conditioned, but since he fractured his shooting hand, he hasn't been able to go through much on-court work. If team doctors are satisfied with how Nurkic has healed upon re-evaluating him, he could be cleared to increase his activities coming out of the All-Star break.