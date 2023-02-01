Nurkic is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies due to left calf soreness.

Nurkic is expected to play in his second straight game after missing Saturday's contest against the Raptors with a calf injury. The 28-year-old big man is averaging 10.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 22.2 minutes across his last five appearances.