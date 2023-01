Nurkic is probable to play in Sunday's game versus the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness.

Nurkic should remain in the starting lineup Sunday, as he has in all 33 of his appearances this season. The 28-year-old big man is averaging 9.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.0 minutes across his last three outings.