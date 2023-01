Nurkic is probable for Friday's game versus the Pacers due to a non-COVID illness.

Nurkic played 25 minutes in Wednesday's game versus Minnesota, so he will likely suit up Friday. The 28-year-old big man is averaging 12.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 23.8 minutes across his last five appearances.