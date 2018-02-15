Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Likely to play Wednesday
Nurkic will most likely play Wednesday against the Warriors as he deals with lower back soreness, a right calf strain, and a right oblique strain, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Nurkic was unable to finish Sunday's game against the Jazz, leaving in the first half, however according to coach Terry Stotts, he will "most likely" play on Wednesday. While it's not clear whether or not he will play, his coach's confidence indicates that things are trending in the right direction for Nurkic. More information should come out closer to tip-off, as he will be a game-time decision.
