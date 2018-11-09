Nurkic finished with 16 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, and one assist in 23 minutes during Thursday's 116-105 victory over the Clippers.

Nurkic fouled out in just 23 minutes Thursday but still managed to come within a single rebound of a double-double. He has now recorded six straight double-digit scoring efforts while also contributing at least 10 rebounds in three of those. After a mini-slump, he appears to be back to what owners had been hoping for when he was drafted. His minutes do fluctuate from game-to-game but he has the ability to produce in limited playing time and so needs to be owned in leagues everywhere.