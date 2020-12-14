Nurkic ended with four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 preseason loss to Sacramento.

Nurkic made his preseason debut for the Trail Blazers, playing just 13 minutes. Of course, there is nothing to worry about here with the team simply being extra cautious with their franchise center. Nurkic has garnered himself a lot of attention thus far in the abbreviated preseason, without really doing anything. His ADP is increasing and if you are keen to add him to your playing roster, you are going to have to be willing to part with a third-round draft pick at the very least.