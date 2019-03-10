Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Limited playing time in thumping
Nurkic tallied 14 points (4-12 FG, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 127-120 victory over Phoenix.
Nurkic played just 22 minutes in Saturday's victory, the majority of those coming in the first half. The Trail Blazers were well in control for much of the game and the starters were no required down the stretch. Nurkic has been fantastic thus far this season and shows no signs of slowing down. The arrival of Enes Kanter has done nothing to impact Nurkic's playing time and he should remain a solid top-50 player down the stretch.
