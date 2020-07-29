Nurkic registered five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 131-120 scrimmage loss to the Thunder.

Nurkic was coming off back-to-back double-digit scoring performances in the first two scrimmages, but he only logged 16 minutes in this game -- perhaps as the Blazers didn't want to take any risks with their star center. Regardless if he starts or not once the regular season resumes, Nurkic will definitively log decent minutes for the Blazers down the stretch.