Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Limited run in Wednesday's blowout

Nurkic finished with 11 points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and five turnovers across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 124-76 blowout victory over the Suns.

While 11 points and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes looks good on the surface, Nurkic was inefficient from the field and committed a handful of turnovers, putting a massive damper on his fantasy production. Overall, this game, while discouraging, will probably be chalked up as an outlier in the long run.

