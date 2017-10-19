Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Limited run in Wednesday's blowout
Nurkic finished with 11 points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and five turnovers across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 124-76 blowout victory over the Suns.
While 11 points and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes looks good on the surface, Nurkic was inefficient from the field and committed a handful of turnovers, putting a massive damper on his fantasy production. Overall, this game, while discouraging, will probably be chalked up as an outlier in the long run.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Snags eight boards in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Not on injury report for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Ruled out Wednesday with concussion•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Team-high scoring total Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Makes presence felt Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sky-high usage in Thursday's win•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....