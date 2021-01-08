Nurkic posted 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 23 minutes in Thursday's 135-117 win over the Timberwolves.
Nurkic's foul issues have compromised his output this season, and his rebound totals are nowhere near where they have been in previous seasons. The presence of Enes Kanter has the most significant effect on Nurkic's totals, and since he only logged 14 minutes on Thursday, things worked in Nurkic's favor.
