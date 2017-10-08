Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Makes presence felt Sunday

Nurkic accumulated 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 24 minutes during Sunday's 134-106 win over the Clippers.

It's hard not to be high on Nurkic's upside considering what he did in Portland after being traded there last season and now looking great through the team's first three preseason contests. Though he hasn't played more than 24 minutes in any of the games, he's always scored in double-digits and has registered at least a combined two steals and blocks in each contest. He's also shot well, going a combined 19-for-36 (52.8 percent) from the field.