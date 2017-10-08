Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Makes presence felt Sunday
Nurkic accumulated 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 24 minutes during Sunday's 134-106 win over the Clippers.
It's hard not to be high on Nurkic's upside considering what he did in Portland after being traded there last season and now looking great through the team's first three preseason contests. Though he hasn't played more than 24 minutes in any of the games, he's always scored in double-digits and has registered at least a combined two steals and blocks in each contest. He's also shot well, going a combined 19-for-36 (52.8 percent) from the field.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sky-high usage in Thursday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Takes part in scrimmage•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Not yet cleared for on-court work•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Says leg should be healed in 2-3 months•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Ruled out for Game 4•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Grabs 11 rebounds in return•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...