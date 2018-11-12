Nurkic posted 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 100-94 win over the Celtics on Sunday.

Nurkic dominated the boards throughout the contest, working around some foul trouble to post his second-highest rebounding figure of the season. The 24-year-old already has a trio of double-doubles over his first six November games, and after a couple of single-digit point tallies in October, he's remained consistent on the scoring front thus far in the current month. Factoring in Sunday's production, Nurkic is averaging an impressive 16.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks over his last six contests.