Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Massive double-double in win
Nurkic tallied 29 points (12-19 FG, 5-10 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 127-125 win over the Nets.
Nurkic stepped up with his best effort of the season, and every last one of his points were critical to the hard-fought victory. The 23-year-old big man's layup and subsequent made free throw with 27 seconds remaining snapped a 123-123 tie and afforded the Blazers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Nurkic now has consecutive double-doubles for the first time this season and is remaining heavily involved in the offense, taking double-digit shot attempts in seven of his last eight contests. Despite the occasional scoring fluctuations, he remains a top 15 center for fantasy purposes.
