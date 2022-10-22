Nurkic registered 20 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 113-111 overtime victory over Phoenix.

Nurkic allowed Deandre Ayton to score 26 points, but Portland's big man won the defensive battle by a mile with 17 rebounds on the evening. Saturday was a great bounce-back for Nurkic, who opened up the season with a tepid stat line against the Kings. The team is hoping for an injury-free season out of Nurkic, who has only appeared in 60 games over the past two seasons.