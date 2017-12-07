Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Misses practice Thursday
Nurkic (ankle) was held out of Thursday's practice, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Nurkic was forced to leave Tuesday's game against the Wizards early after landing awkwardly on his right ankle. An X-ray following the game came back clean and it appears he's avoided anything overly serious, though the fact that he didn't practice Thursday likely means he's still dealing with some discomfort. Nurkic will have roughly two days for additional rest and rehabilitation prior to Saturday's tilt with the Rockets, but tentatively consider him questionable ahead of that contest for the time being. Ed Davis, Noah Vonleh and Meyers Leonard would all likely benefit if Nurkic sits out.
