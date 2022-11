Nurkic supplied nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 victory over the Spurs.

Nurkic returned to action Tuesday following a three-game absence due to a thigh injury, but despite drawing the start, the big man played a season-low 15 minutes. He was aggressive during his limited action and should get back to his usual 25-30 minutes per game during Thursday's matchup against Brooklyn.