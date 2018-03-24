Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Modest showing in Friday's loss
Nurkic (back) delivered 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Friday's 105-100 loss to the Celtics.
Nurkic was dealing with some back soreness coming in, so that may have played a part in one of his quieter performances of late. The 23-year-old big man did get into double digits for the eighth time in the last nine games, and his rebounding total was solid enough for him to still make it a serviceable all-around fantasy performance. Nurkic will look to bounce back after having a day of rest Saturday when the Blazers battle the Thunder in a Sunday evening showdown.
