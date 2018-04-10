Nurkic generated 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in an 88-82 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

Nurkic checked in with his fourth consecutive double-double, posting his best rebound total since Jan. 30 in the process. The fourth-year pro is in an extended stretch of stellar production, as he's now posted double-digit scoring totals in 13 straight games, with nine of those performances also qualifying as double-doubles. Nurkic projects to play a pivotal part of the Blazers' postseason fortunes, and he should also be heavily involved in the season finale against the Jazz on Wednesday as Portland looks to lock up the No. 3 seed.