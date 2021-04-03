Nurkic collected nine points (2-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 21 minutes Friday in a 127-109 loss to the Bucks.

Nurkic nearly recorded the double-double but just missed out due to a shortage of points. The center shot under 30 percent, something he had done only two other times this season. Nurkic grabbing over 10 rebounds is at least a positive sign that the near seven-footer could serve as an integral dual threat.