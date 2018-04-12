Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Near double-double in season-ending win
Nurkic churned out 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in a 102-93 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.
Nurkic served as an effective third wheel to the efforts of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum on the night, just missing what would have been his fifth straight double-double. The 23-year-old big man was much more consistent in the latter stages of the season, averaging an impressive 15.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks across 26.3 minutes over 24 post-All-Star-break games. He'll be counted on for similar production down low during the playoffs, as well as his trademark stingy defense near the basket.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Monster double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles with 12 and 12 in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Second straight double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Collects double-double Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Puts up double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles despite sore back•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....