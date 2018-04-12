Nurkic churned out 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in a 102-93 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Nurkic served as an effective third wheel to the efforts of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum on the night, just missing what would have been his fifth straight double-double. The 23-year-old big man was much more consistent in the latter stages of the season, averaging an impressive 15.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks across 26.3 minutes over 24 post-All-Star-break games. He'll be counted on for similar production down low during the playoffs, as well as his trademark stingy defense near the basket.