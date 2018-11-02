Nurkic posted 20 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 132-119 win over the Pelicans on Thursday.

Nurkic fell just a rebound shy of a second consecutive double-double, but he's now hit the 20-point mark in two straight games for the first time this season. The 24-year-old helped pick up the scoring slack for a struggling C.J. McCollum, who only managed eight points on 2-for-8 shooting. Nurkic continues to be a reliable source of scoring and rebounding for fantasy owners in all formats, although foul trouble can occasionally derail him.