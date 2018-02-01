Nurkic (quad) tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 FT) and nine rebounds across 21 minutes of action in a 124-108 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Nurkic did leave this game with a quad contusion, but it may have been a cautionary move due to the nature of the blowout win. It does lead to one big question mark with Nurkic though, as his minutes have been on the decline since Ed Davis returned from injury last month. In fact, Nurkic is averaging just 25 minutes a game since the beginning of November, as he's still posting monster numbers in those limited minutes. Nurkic is averaging 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the season, as he would easily be averaging a double-double if he sees an increase in minutes.