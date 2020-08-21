Nurkic notched nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 111-88 Game 2 loss against the Lakers.

Nurkic was one of the main reasons why the Blazers pulled the upset in Game 1 thanks to a 16-point, 15-rebound performance, but he wasn't able to repeat those numbers here. Nurkic also saw a streak of three straight double-doubles come to an end, but he should remain an important cog in the Blazers' offense ahead of Saturday's Game 3, especially if Damian Lillard (finger) is not at full strength.