Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: No timeline for return
Nurkic (leg/calf) remains without a firm return timetable, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Prior to Sunday's game against the Heat, coach Terry Stotts was asked about Nurkic's status as the big man works back from a fractured left leg and a subsequent calf strain. "There's no timeline on Nurk when he's gonna come back," Stotts said. "He had a little set back. He had a mild strain in his right calf. So, the last week or 10 days, he really hasn't been able to do much, so that's kind of set back any kind of comeback." Nurkic will continue to rehab through the All-Star break, with the hope that he'll be able to return to practice sometime in the next few weeks. If that happens, Nurkic could conceivably make his season debut sometime in late-February or March.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Suffers calf strain•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: No firm target return date•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Takes part in full practice•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: On court for shootaround•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Targeting February return•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Confirms absence will stretch into 2020•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...