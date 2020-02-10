Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: No timeline for return

Nurkic (leg/calf) remains without a firm return timetable, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Prior to Sunday's game against the Heat, coach Terry Stotts was asked about Nurkic's status as the big man works back from a fractured left leg and a subsequent calf strain. "There's no timeline on Nurk when he's gonna come back," Stotts said. "He had a little set back. He had a mild strain in his right calf. So, the last week or 10 days, he really hasn't been able to do much, so that's kind of set back any kind of comeback." Nurkic will continue to rehab through the All-Star break, with the hope that he'll be able to return to practice sometime in the next few weeks. If that happens, Nurkic could conceivably make his season debut sometime in late-February or March.