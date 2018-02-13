Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts didn't have an update Monday regarding the condition of Nurkic, who exited Sunday's 115-96 loss to the Jazz early with lower-back soreness, NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Nurkic played 14 minutes and finished with zero points (0-4 FG), three rebounds, two assists and one block before departing in the second half. Per Joe Freeman of The Oregonian, Nurkic was also nursing pain in his right hip upon exiting the contest, but Stotts suggested that team trainers relayed the center is only dealing with the lower-back injury at this juncture. With the All-Star break around the corner, the Trail Blazers could exercise caution and hold Nurkic out Wednesday against the Warriors if he's not fully healthy by then.