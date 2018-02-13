Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: No update on condition
Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts didn't have an update Monday regarding the condition of Nurkic, who exited Sunday's 115-96 loss to the Jazz early with lower-back soreness, NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Nurkic played 14 minutes and finished with zero points (0-4 FG), three rebounds, two assists and one block before departing in the second half. Per Joe Freeman of The Oregonian, Nurkic was also nursing pain in his right hip upon exiting the contest, but Stotts suggested that team trainers relayed the center is only dealing with the lower-back injury at this juncture. With the All-Star break around the corner, the Trail Blazers could exercise caution and hold Nurkic out Wednesday against the Warriors if he's not fully healthy by then.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Shoots well in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Will start Friday vs. Raptors•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Probable Friday at Toronto•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Nearly double-doubles but gets injured versus Portland•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...