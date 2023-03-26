Nurkic (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Nurkic is in line to miss a second straight game and his 15th one since the beginning of February. The Blazers are dealing with a plethora of injuries in the frontcourt, so Drew Eubanks and Trendon Watford might have expanded roles Sunday.
