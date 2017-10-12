Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Not on injury report for Friday
Nurkic (concussion) is not listed on the team's injury report in advance of Friday's preseason finale against Maccabi, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
This is certainly a good sign for Nurkic and the team, as he plays a huge role in their gameplan. There's still a chance he could be held out, but with this news, he should be expected to play until word to the contrary emerges.
